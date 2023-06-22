Jagan lays foundation stone for two Bio Ethanol Energy Plants

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for many projects virtually on Thursday. The CM laid the foundation stone for KRIBCHO Green Energy Private Limited, Vishwasamudra Bio Energy and CCL Food and Beverages industries and inaugurated Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

On this occasion, CM Jagan said that a good program was launched in 3 districts with an investment of Rs.1425 crores, which will provide direct and indirect job opportunities to around 2500 people in these districts. "In addition to laying foundation stone for three plants, we are starting one plant," Jagan said adding that all the plants that have been laid foundations will also be constructed soon.

"Ethanol manufacturing plant will come up in Nellore under KRIBCHO with an investment of Rs.610 crores. The construction of this factory will be completed within 12 months. Bio ethanol plant with a production capacity of 500 kiloliters will provide job opportunities to 1000 people if the plant is completed in two phases," said the CM.

After laying the foundation stone of Bio Ethanol Energy Plants, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that they have been waiting for these industries for many years and said that with the initiative of CM YS Jagan, they were able to lay the foundation stone for these industries here. "We have also given compensation to those who provided the land required for this industry. On this occasion, I request the industrial owners to cooperate with those families to grow financially," Kakani said.





