Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the new tourism policy should be suitable for those who want to invest in the tourism sector. On Thursday he launched the AP Tourism Online Trade Registration Portal at his camp office. A review was then conducted on the Department of Tourism. CM Jagan instructed the officers on the changes and additions in the policy.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that Andhra Pradesh should be given a proper place in the global tourism sector. He said that tourism sector should be developed in the state in such a way that it has to compete with Rajasthan and should be address for the tourism sector. He said 12 to 14 tourist areas should be developed in the state. The CM directed to set up world-class infrastructure in Araku as well.

Later, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas told the media that 7-star hotels and international-class hotels would be set up in 12 areas soon. "We will open tourist destinations in the state following the covid protocol and make special efforts for the development of eco-tourism and temple tourism; hotels and resorts business were affected due to covid. He said Vijayawada Bapu Museum will open soon and develop Shilparamas. "The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to allow tourists from September, "the minister said.