Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Rentapalla Amid Tight Police Restrictions

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Rentapalla village in the Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district today. His visit aims to meet the family of YSRCP leader and former Upasarpanch Korlakunta Nagamalleshwara Rao, who tragically took his own life last year following alleged police harassment. Following this, Jagan will unveil a statue in honour of Nagamalleshwara Rao that has been erected in the village.

Jagan is scheduled to depart from his Tadepalli residence at 9:00 AM and is expected to arrive in Rentapalla by 11:00 AM. His visit to Nagamalleshwara Rao’s family will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, before he unveils the statue. Afterwards, he will leave Rentapalla at midday and return to Tadepalli, with an estimated arrival time of 1:30 PM.

The police have enforced strict restrictions for Jagan’s tour in Palnadu district, allowing only three vehicles and a hundred individuals to accompany him. Despite these limitations, a significant turnout of YSRCP workers is anticipated, demonstrating considerable enthusiasm for the event. Law enforcement has issued notices to various leaders in Palnadu district, outlining guidelines on public mobilization in consideration of the imposed restrictions. Furthermore, warnings have been conveyed that action will be taken against anyone who breaches these rules.

Currently, Rentapalla is under vigilant police surveillance, with checkpoints established along the route from Sattenapalli to the village, and inspections being conducted at Kondamodu in the Rajupalem mandal.