Jagan playing drama, lambasts Naidu

Undavalli (Guntur district): Unable to explain to the people what he has done for the State, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing dramas and the people simply detest these dramas, observed TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrabbau Naidu here on Sunday.

Addressing the party candidates for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls after handing over the B-forms to them at his Undavalli residence, Naidu told them that the people were simply feeling averse of Jagan as the pension conspiracies and the stone-pelting dramas have miserably failed.

"We are fighting with devils and demons and you all should move ahead with a determination," the TDP chief told the party leaders who are in the race.

With a fond hope that all those who have received the B-forms should win the poll, Naidu told the candidates that they have only 20 days time left for campaigning which is very crucial. People should emerge victorious and the State should move ahead in a prosperous way should be the slogan of the party candidates, he said.

Naidu told the party candidates that there should be coordination among the leaders of all the three alliance partners, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP. The transfer of vote is possible only if there is coordination among the leaders and activists of all the three alliance partners, he added.

The resounding response to the Praja Garjana meetings from the people reflect the fact that the downfall of Jagan has begun, Naidu told the party candidates. The TDP supremo felt that these elections are being held under special circumstances and ultimately the people should win the race.

"The YSRCP leaders have deliberately disconnected the power supply when a small stone was pelted at Jagan, but now these leaders are resorting to a false campaign that I am responsible for this. Within minutes of the incident having taken place, dharnas were organised carrying placards," the TDP supremo said. Now, again these YSRCP leaders are hatching a conspiracy to involve TDP candidate from Vijayawada (Central) Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, he added.

Since all the sections of people are strongly opposing Jagan, the alliance candidates and leaders should inform the people that good days are ahead for the State, Naidu told the candidates after handing over the B-forms and administering a pledge to them.