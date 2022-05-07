Jagan pushed State into darkness, alleges Naidu

Kakinada: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State into darkness without supplying power.

Addressing the party cadre meeting at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Friday, Naidu said that law and order was totally out of control and 30 rapes took place in April and several murders. 'All systems have been destroyed.'

He said that during the TDP regime, liquor lovers used to consume branded liquor like Kingfisher, but now Jagan introduced 'J' brands of liquor. He said that Kingfisher brand is not available in the State. Due to consumption of Ganja and drugs, youth inculcated bad habits, which is leading to rape incidents and murders. He said that the police system has totally failed to curb drug addiction and ganja smuggling and the future of the youth is being ruined severely.

Chandrababu criticised Home Minister T Vanitha for her comments that mothers should be cautious and take care of their children. He questioned whether the Minister will be silent, if such incidents happen to her daughters.

He said that there is no development and no infrastructure in the State and roads are in dilapidated condition and travelling on the roads has become a threat to people. He said that the government was trying to reduce Ammavodi scheme beneficiaries by imposing some restrictions on power consumption. Liquor is available on a large scale to the fathers of the children. He said that during the TD regime, more than 70 per cent of works of Polavaram Project were completed. But now, the officials are saying that the diaphragm wall has been damaged and nobody knows when the project will be completed, he added. The TDP chief said that Jagan cannot bring special category status to AP, but taxes are being increased burdening the common man. Power bills have been hiked up to 40 per cent. 'During the TDP regime, there were no power problems and aquaculture used to flourish. But now, Aqua Culture is facing a huge threat for its existence due to lack of power.' Alleging that Jagan made psychos and placed them in villages, he said that his party is never afraid of such psychos and after TDP came to power, these psychos would be sent to jail. He said the TDP leaders including him were able to bear humiliation and insult. He said the State government has miserably failed in conducting Class X examinations and the Education Minister did nothing during paper leakages. He said that the Ministers of ruling party, particularly BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna prostrated to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy compromising on the self-respect of the people. He said that BC leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others are seniors and they never salute to him and did not mortgage the BCs' self-respect to anybody. He said that the party cadre should take the party to the doorsteps of the people and the party would see their welfare. Naidu said his party will come to power and the people and the cadre should help the party to come to power in the coming elections.