Jagan sees threat to institution of marriage

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that while the state government proposed three capitals, some Opposition leaders were talking of three wives and ask people to follow that pattern.

Addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said how can such people become leaders and guide people in future? What will happen to the institution of marriage and what will be the fate of our daughters, sisters and traditions, he said.

Appealing to the people to think twice on the behaviour of such leaders, the Chief Minister expressed surprise that all people came to one platform to defeat Jagan. Without mentioning the names of either Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan or TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said that a war between good and bad, between poor and capitalists and war between social justice and those who want to divide society was on. There will be more such acts in near future, he added.

He said the YSRCP believes in the support of people while some were depending on support of "adopted son."

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to be carried away by the false campaign of some leaders and section of the media. He asked them to give him a place in their hearts.

Heavy police bandobust was made for the visit of the Chief Minister. All schools in Avanigadda were given one-day holiday amidst protest from parents. All shops were closed, and green curtains were put up in the route to cover the closed shops.