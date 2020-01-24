Jagan shelves Naidu's Pulse Survey in identifying housing beneficiaries

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shelved the Praja Sadhikara Survey (PSS) or Smart Pulse Survey (SPS), in identifying the beneficiaries for welfare schemes of the YSRCP government. The PSS was introduced and enumeration of the public data was done by N Chandrababu Naidu government, the then Chief Minister.



Addressing at a review meeting on housing scheme on Thursday at CM Camp Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Jagan directed the officials not to use the PSS as a benchmark in identifying the beneficiaries for distributing houses to the poor. He asked officials to directly identify the genuine and deserved people under the housing scheme, without taking into consideration of their caste or political affiliation.

House pattas should be ensured to all the poor people in the state, said Jagan. The distribution of house pattas to the poor must be completed by Ugadi, he reiterated the deadline with the officials.

The government has earmarked the distribution of 25 lakh house pattas to the poor on the Ugadi day.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify the poor at the ground level for the house pattas distribution programme. He said that the sites identified for the purpose should be congenial for living. He urged the officials to see that the beneficiaries are happy about the plots allotted to them.

He asked the officials to display the criteria of exemptions offered for the beneficiaries at the village secretariats and also accept fresh applications for the purpose.

Chief Minister said site allotment should be made only after the beneficiary is satisfied with it and also to grow plants in the plots. He directed the officials to see that nobody was left out. The alternative should be allotted to those who were living in encroached lands.

The Chief Minister said that he would make random visits to villages from February 1 and review the implementation of the programme personally. The action would be taken against erring officials. He said that the programme was being taken up like never before anywhere in the country and it would be implemented on a massive scale only next to Amma Vodi programme.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was among those present on the occasion.