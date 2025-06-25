Jagan slams TDP coalition’s ‘betrayal of students, unemployed

Tadepalli: YSRC Ppresident YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the coalition government of betraying unemployed youth and students in the state. In a statement on X, he praised participants of the YSRCP-organised statewide ‘Yuvatha Poru’ protest for raising their voices against the government’s deception and negligence.

Reddy expressed outrage over the police lathi-charge on ‘peacefully protesting’ students in Narasaraopet, questioning the government’s violent response to students submitting a representation to the district collector. He reminded of the TDP’s election promise of a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, backed by printed bonds distributed to youth and publicised in their manifesto and allied media, which reported 1.25 crore people awaiting jobs. Yet, after a year in power, the government has not disbursed any unemployment assistance, betraying the youth, Jagan Mohan Reddy said. He further criticised the coalition for failing to release funds under education schemes from his tenure. Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Rs 4,200 crore in fee reimbursements remains pending across six quarters (January 2024–June 2025), with only Rs 750 crore released.

Similarly, Rs 2,200 crore is due under Vasathi Deevena for two instalments (April 2024 and April 2025). This Rs 6,400 crore shortfall has forced many students to drop out and seek work.

The YSRCP chief accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of suppressing dissent instead of fulfilling promises, calling the Narasaraopet lathi-charge a sign of the coalition’s oppressive ‘Red Book’ governance. He warned that the government’s ‘lies and betrayal’ would face public judgment and urged Naidu to honour commitments before it’s too late.