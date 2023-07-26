Live
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 26, 2023
Jagan striving for social justice, says Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said social justice is possible with the YSRCP government. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to empower the weaker sections and appointed Nimmakayala Rajnarayana as Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman.
Newly appointed Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on Tuesday met MLC Lella Appi Reddy at his camp office in Guntur city.
They decided to hold the swearing-in-ceremony of Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on July 30. He said the CM is given top priority to the BCs and follows the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, and Jyothirao Phule.
He recalled the efforts made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities and added that the YSRCP is protecting their rights.