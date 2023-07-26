  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan striving for social justice, says Ambati

Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajnarayana felicitating MLC Lella Appi Reddy in Guntur on Tuesday. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu is also seen
x

Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajnarayana felicitating MLC Lella Appi Reddy in Guntur on Tuesday. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu is also seen

Highlights

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said social justice is possible with the YSRCP government.

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said social justice is possible with the YSRCP government. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to empower the weaker sections and appointed Nimmakayala Rajnarayana as Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman.

Newly appointed Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on Tuesday met MLC Lella Appi Reddy at his camp office in Guntur city.

They decided to hold the swearing-in-ceremony of Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on July 30. He said the CM is given top priority to the BCs and follows the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, and Jyothirao Phule.

He recalled the efforts made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities and added that the YSRCP is protecting their rights.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad