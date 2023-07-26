Jagan striving for social justice, says Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said social justice is possible with the YSRCP government. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to empower the weaker sections and appointed Nimmakayala Rajnarayana as Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman.

Newly appointed Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on Tuesday met MLC Lella Appi Reddy at his camp office in Guntur city.

They decided to hold the swearing-in-ceremony of Nimmakayala Rajnarayana on July 30. He said the CM is given top priority to the BCs and follows the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, and Jyothirao Phule.

He recalled the efforts made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities and added that the YSRCP is protecting their rights.