Jagan team looted public money: TDP

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed criticised the former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is not even fit to serve as an MLA. He along with the former minister NMD Farooq participated in the Good Governance –First Step programme in 53rd division of Guntur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Naseer said that people are disgusted just listening to the statements of Jagan’s team, who don’t even have the status of an opposition party. He criticised that the leaders involved in liquor scams speak about the state’s future and alleged that the Jagan group looted public money over the past five years and stashed it in places like Dubai.

He claimed that such people have no place in public life and said Jagan is unfit even to hold the position of an MLA. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government has ensured the welfare of all sections within just one year.