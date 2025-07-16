  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan team looted public money: TDP

Jagan team looted public money: TDP
x
Highlights

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed criticised the former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is not even fit to serve as...

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed criticised the former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is not even fit to serve as an MLA. He along with the former minister NMD Farooq participated in the Good Governance –First Step programme in 53rd division of Guntur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Naseer said that people are disgusted just listening to the statements of Jagan’s team, who don’t even have the status of an opposition party. He criticised that the leaders involved in liquor scams speak about the state’s future and alleged that the Jagan group looted public money over the past five years and stashed it in places like Dubai.

He claimed that such people have no place in public life and said Jagan is unfit even to hold the position of an MLA. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government has ensured the welfare of all sections within just one year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick