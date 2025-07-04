Jagan to meet mango farmers on July 9

Tirupati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be coming to Chittoor district on July 9 to meet mango farmers. Party leaders from Chittoor district held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for Jagan’s visit during which he will have a discussion with mango farmers in Bangarupalyam near Chittoor.

The mango farmers in the erstwhile Chittoor district are facing unprecedented loss without any takers for the mangoes produced by them.

Despite assurances from the government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and district officials about ensuring fair prices for mangoes, the ground reality remains a glut in supply, leading to significant losses for farmers.

Against this backdrop, the YSRCP leaders took up mango farmers’ issue to press the government to intervene.

YSRCP regional coordinator and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who presided over the meeting, urged party leaders including constituency in-charges to strive their best to ensure Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting would be conducted peacefully and highlight mango farmers’ woes to press the government to act without any delay to save them.

Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, former Minister RK Roja, former deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, party Tirupati in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Srinivasulu, ex MP Reddeppa, former MLA Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.