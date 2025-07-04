Live
- Allegations against HCG Hospital:Centre forms probe committee
- Supporters of CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job
- JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer
- Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
- 300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary
- Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
- Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan
- KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon
- Cop who had sought VRS after facing CM’s anger, ‘attends duty’
- Women petition HC for resumption of bike taxi services
Jagan to meet mango farmers on July 9
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be coming to Chittoor district on July 9 to meet mango farmers. Party leaders from Chittoor district held a meeting on Thursday
Tirupati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be coming to Chittoor district on July 9 to meet mango farmers. Party leaders from Chittoor district held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for Jagan’s visit during which he will have a discussion with mango farmers in Bangarupalyam near Chittoor.
The mango farmers in the erstwhile Chittoor district are facing unprecedented loss without any takers for the mangoes produced by them.
Despite assurances from the government, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and district officials about ensuring fair prices for mangoes, the ground reality remains a glut in supply, leading to significant losses for farmers.
Against this backdrop, the YSRCP leaders took up mango farmers’ issue to press the government to intervene.
YSRCP regional coordinator and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who presided over the meeting, urged party leaders including constituency in-charges to strive their best to ensure Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting would be conducted peacefully and highlight mango farmers’ woes to press the government to act without any delay to save them.
Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, former Minister RK Roja, former deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, party Tirupati in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Srinivasulu, ex MP Reddeppa, former MLA Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.