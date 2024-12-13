Jagan treated cadres as ‘subordinates’, alleges Grandhi

Rajamahendravaram : Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas has resigned from the YSRCP, stepping down from all party positions and its primary membership on Thursday. He stated that he had sent his resignation letter to the party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the party leadership and functioning post-2024 elections, Grandhi Srinivas levelled serious allegations during a media interaction. He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership style, accusing him of failing to support party members during criti-cal times. Srinivas highlighted an incident where his residence and offices were raided by In-come Tax officials shortly after meeting Jagan and alleged that he did not even attempt to offer moral support.

Srinivas claimed that Jagan has divided Andhra Pradesh into four zones, delegating power to a select few while neglecting to assign appropriate responsibilities to others, including himself. He accused the leadership of treating party members and workers like subordinates and de-valuing their contributions by introducing the volunteer system.

The former MLA while reminding Jagan’s claim that certain welfare schemes under the ‘Super Six’ initiatives of TDP-led alliance are impossible to implement, questions how the party lead-ers could now demand the government to implement them.

Srinivas stated that he will soon consult with his family, supporters, and party workers to de-cide on his future course of action.