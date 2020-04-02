Jagan urges Modi for financial and other support to fight Coronavirus

Amaravati: The State government has initiated all measures to fight against the COVID19, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Thursday while urging the union government's support for better execution of the services to the victims.

Stating that 50 per cent salaries of employees have been postponed due to the financial burden on the state government, Chief Minister requested Modi to consider the State's financial situation for special assurance from the centre. He said that the State government's expenditure skyrocketed due to COVID-19.

He said that the state recorded 132 positive cases by morning and out of the 111 related to Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. Jagan said 91 are those who attended the event and 20 have come in contact with them.

The government identified 1085 persons who attended Nizamuďdin Markaz and quarantined them.

He said that the cluster containment strategy is being implemented to have control over the situation and requested Modi to send the required equipment to the state as soon as possible.

He said that 2012 non-ICU beds are ready in Vizag, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Tirupati. Moreover, special hospitals have been set up in 13 districts for COVID-19. A total of 10,933 non-ICU beds, 622 ICU beds were set up in these hospitals. Apart from these, 20,000 beds are ready to accommodate in main cities and towns for isolation. A total of 1000 ICU beds are ready in the state, Chief Minister said to Modi.

From February 10 onwards 27,876 foreign returnees have entered the state. All of them are under observation and among these 10,540 are from urban areas and 17,336 from rural areas.

About 218 camps have been set up to accommodate 9,695 members and among these 5,876 are from other states and 3,819 belong to AP.

The Chief Minister explained the regular survey being conducted by volunteers, ANMs, Asha workers that is helping the health department in keen monitoring of the situation and in planning time to time strategy.

The ration has been provided to people along with an additional 1kg of dal for free and the same will be repeated for another two times in April. Moreover, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to the poor for their expenses.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Chief Minster's of various states among those present in the video conference.