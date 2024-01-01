Jagananna Colony works proposed at submerged area

Srikakulam: YSR Jagananna colony works proposed at complete submerged area at Pathahiramandalam village in Hiramandal. The colony is situated at Pathahiramandalam revenue village towards eastern side of Vamsadhara reservoir and the house sites are located at low lying area. The Jagananna colony spot will be submerged if Vamsadhara river receive in flow of one lakh cusecs.

The colony spot is situated exact downstream side of Gotta barrage located across the Vamasadhara river.

As a result, beneficiaries are least bothered to live here which is leading to slow pace of its construction works. A total of 230 houses were proposed and not even a single house is completed till date and 30 house works are going on at slow pace.

Pathahiramandalam is located at submerged area and every year during rainy season the entire area was submerged said superintendent engineer (SE) for Vamsadhara river water project, Dola Tirumala Rao said. Due to lack of availability of government lands we have identified site for Jagananna colonies here said Hiramandal Tahasildar S Murali Mohan said.