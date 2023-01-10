Jagananna Palavelluva: Officials told to help beneficiaries buy cattle

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised the officials to see that the beneficiaries of Aasara and Cheyutha schemes will improve their livelihood under Jagananna Palavelluva.

He held a review meeting with DRDA, MEPMA, animal husbandry and bank officers and directed them to see the beneficiaries buy cattle with the money received under welfare schemes.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector asked the animal husbandry, MEPMA and DRDA officials to work with coordination and cooperation at ground level and interact with every beneficiary under Aasara and Cheyutha. He told them to supply animals as per the target to those, who came forward to rear cattle, so that the district will register progress in Palavelluva. He ordered the DRDA to immediately start tendering process for those, who are interested in supplying cattle to the beneficiaries in the district, based on their experience, capacity and quality. He also asked the bankers to extend more support to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

DRDA PD Baburao, MEPMA PD Ravikumar, animal husbandry joint director Babyrani, LDM Yugandhar, and the mandal officers of the departments also participated in the meeting.