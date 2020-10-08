Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to benefit 3.8 lakh students

Tirupati: One more ambitious scheme of the government aimed at the school children 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' is all set to be launched on Thursday. The launch was postponed several times due to various reasons and finally, the government has decided to go ahead with the scheme now. The scheme is aimed at improving students' attendance to schools and reducing the dropouts.



It was proposed to provide a kit to every student from class I to X of all government schools in which 5-7 items will be there. It will benefit 3.80 lakh students in 4,857 schools in Chittoor district. Of them, 1.87 lakh are boys while the remaining 1.93 lakh are girls. Palamaner constituency has a maximum number of 44,257 students; only 14,930 students are there in Chittoor constituency.

Each kit consists of one school bag, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, three pairs of uniform, belt and notebooks. The government has directed the district educational officers and additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to ensure handing over of the kits to every student without fail by duly following the Covid protocols. District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has said that everyday not more than 50 students along with their mothers or guardians will be asked to come to the schools to receive kits. They all should wear face masks and follow physical distance on the school premises. Before recording biometric attendance, the fingers of mothers will be duly sanitised.

The district level programme will be held at BS Kannan government high school in Chittoor on Thursday in which Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and MLA A Sreenivasulu will participate. The MLAs will participate in the programmes in their respective constituencies.