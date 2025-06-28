Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra idols given a tour along city streets

Visakhapatnam: As wheels of chariots rolled along Visakhapatnam streets, people came together to witness the grand procession of Lords Jagannath and Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on July 27 (Friday).

Chanting ‘Haribol’, ‘Jai Jagannath’ chariots were pulled all along the routes mapped for the purpose.

Decked up in colourful chariots, the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra were given a tour along the city routes.

Celebrating the festival of chariots, ISKCON in Visakhapatnam organised a host of events. Like each year, this year too, three separate chariots for Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra were taken out in a single procession along the streets.

Built with mechanised collapsible canopies of 37-ft height, the rathams were decked up in an impressive manner marking the occasion. The procession commenced from Central Park at Beach Road at 4 pm and passed via Daba Gardens, Jagadamba Junction, and Ram Nagar before concluding at Gurajada Kalakshetram at Siripuram. The colorful Ratha canopies were sourced from Pipili, Odisha to give a similar festival flavour celebrated in Puri.

As part of the festival, artistes from different troupes in Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Odisha presented cultural programmes. The procession concluded at Gurajada Kalakshetram wherein devotees assembled to witness cultural show. As many as 1,008 varieties of special dishes were offered to the deities on the stage followed by ‘maha sandhya arati’ with 108 ‘pradeepam programme’.

The 18th annual Jagannath Rath Yatra was conducted with great spiritual grandeur under the leadership of Sambadas Prabhu, president of ISKCON, Visakhapatnam. The grand procession began as Mataji Nitaisevini inaugurated the yatra in a ceremonious manner. Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) inaugurated the yatra.

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj

After completing the cleansing rituals, Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city, celebrated Rath Yatra with fervour. As part of it, deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were taken out in a colourfully decorated chariot from the temple at Daspalla Hills to Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony.

Following ‘Pahandi Bije’ ritual, the deities were taken to the chariot from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to their respective chariots.

Then after sweeping the platform as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ by the president of the samaj J K Nayak, the yatra commenced. Passing through VUDA Children Park, AU gate, The Park Hotel, the wheels of the chariot came to halt at the Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony where the deities will be in sojourn till July 5.

Artistes presented cultural programmes all along the procession. Sankeertan was presented by the troupe deputed by the Odisha culture department. General secretary of the Samaj Binal Kumar Mahanta mentioned that a large number of people took part in the procession.

Meanwhile, The Hare Krishna Movement took out a grand procession of the deities in a well-decorated floral chariot. From IIAM College, the procession passed via Isukathota Junction, Venkojipalem Junction, Appu Ghar before heading back to the IIAM College. Adding cultural flavor to the occasion, students of Kuchipudi Kala Kshetra performed dance on the occasion.

People engaged in various devotional activities such as kirtans, bhajans and listened to spiritual discourses presented by the speakers.