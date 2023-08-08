Jagan's defeat was only an opportunity for state development

DEVARAPALLI (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief said that the Polavaram project is his brainchild and said that he removed all the obstacles for the project during his tenure and carried out the construction work at a fast pace. About 72 percent of the work was done during his administration. Chandrababu Naidu addressed the people in Devarapalli on Monday night as part of the Juddhebheri program against the destruction of projects. He said that this project would have been completed by 2020 if God and the people had mercy.

But with this state caught in the hands of a psycho chief minister named Jagan, the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the state, has become questionable and has remained incomplete. Babu said that he spent 68000 crores for the irrigation sector despite the financial deficit, but the Jagan government has spent only 22,000 crores. He called to defeat YSRCP completely. Jagan Reddy has increased the electricity charges eight times, he reminded. Also, he said that he did not raise a single rupee in electricity bills during his tenure (2014-19).

He said that if TDP wins, he will bring back effective governance. He promised that electricity charges would not be increased if TDP came to power. He said that large-scale corruption is going on in the form of sand and alcohol. He clarified that investments and jobs will come only when TDP comes to power. Work from home will be brought as a policy. He asked the youth to carry the flag of Telugu Desam for these six months. He wants every one to recognize the vital need to repair this corrupt state.

He said the Telugu Desam Party has the power to change the future of the state. He said that Jagan Reddy has stooped to the level of joining the police officers as partners in his crimes. He asked the police to release the law from Jagan's hold and uphold it. He said that AP is the state where each farmer has a debt of 2.45 lakhs, and AP is the state where tenant farmers have committed the most suicides. Chandrababu Naidu has promised that he will take the responsibility of providing water to every acre in Gopalapuram.

Jagan brought debts of ten lakh crores, burdened with taxes.. but what happened to all this money, he asked. He wanted to give a chance to the Telugu Desam Party, which is known to create wealth. Chandrababu explained the mini-manifesto that he had previously announced under the name of Super Six. He said that women and BCs were the backbone of the Telugu Desam Party and supported a lot. Chandrababu declared that his life is dedicated to the poor and his ambition is to eradicate poverty.

Chandrababu said that the state has gone backward in all fields. He said that in these five years, there has been no development except destruction in the state.

People were asked to vote for TDP and win Venkataraju as the Gopalapuram MLA. He promised that if TDP wins, he will develop all the roads immediately. He said that if Telugu Desam wins, it will automatically develop and YSRCP wins it becomes a corrupt state.

Chandrababu accused an attendant of making irregularities in 150 files by putting the CM's digital signature in the Secretariat. But Jagan Mohan Reddy did not speak a single word on this and said that it was his fault and the reason for the inefficient and corrupt administration. Chandrababu said that he considered the Amaravati and the Polavaram project as two eyes of the state. But under Jagan's wicked regime, these two eyes were also infected.