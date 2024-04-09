Live
Jagan's lies will defoliate entire Nallamala forest
- BJP state chief Purandeswari says everything CM Jagan is saying is a lie
- Alleges that under his rule, state has gone back in all sectors
- Praises JSP chief Pawan for striving hard to make 3-party alliance a reality to ensure anti-govt votes are not split
Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari said that everything Jagan Mohan Reddy is saying
is a lie. During a joint meeting of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party in Kovvur on Monday, she sarcastically said that if leaves fall whenever Jagan tells lies, like in a Pawan Kalyan-starrer movie, the entire Nallamala forest will defoliate because of his lies. She criticised
that under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, all sectors of the state have gone backwards and the living standards of people have deteriorated. People are waiting for an opportunity to oust this government.
Purandeswari said that the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance was formed to end the demonic rule in the state and to benefit the people.
The alliance was possible only because of the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His idea made Triveni Sangamam (joining together of three parties) a reality, she added.
The state BJP chief said that she feels lucky to be contesting as MP from Rajamahendravaram which was the domicile of Adikavi Nannayya, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, and Gurajada Apparao and ruled by Raja Raja Narendra.
“The commitment of Pawan Kalyan, who worked with the sole aim of not splitting the anti-government votes and ensuring the victory of NDA alliance from the beginning, is commendable. The NDA alliance needs to take over the reins of governance for the state to walk on the path of development again. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should be the Chief Minister for the progress of the state,” Purandeswari said.
A large number of BJP, TDP and Jana Sena leaders of the constituency along with Purandeswari and the NDA candidate of Kovvur Assembly constituency Muppidi Venkateswara Rao participated in the meeting.