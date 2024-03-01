  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s welfare schemes benefited all sections: Anil

YSRCP in-charge for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav addressing a meeting at Karlapudi on Thursday
x

 YSRCP in-charge for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav addressing a meeting at Karlapudi on Thursday

Highlights

Narasaraopet: YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in-charge P Anil Kumar Yadav unveiled the statue of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara...

Narasaraopet: YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in-charge P Anil Kumar Yadav unveiled the statue of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Karlapudi village of Amaravati mandal in Planadu district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes to benefit all sections of people. He recalled that the volunteer system introduced by the YSRCP government rendered services to people. He urged voters to elect him as a MP in the coming general elections and assured that he will develop the constituency.

Pedakurapadu MLA Namburu Sambasiva Rao said it is the responsibility of the voters to elect Anil Kumar Yadav as an MP for the development of the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X