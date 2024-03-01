Live
Jagan’s welfare schemes benefited all sections: Anil
Narasaraopet: YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in-charge P Anil Kumar Yadav unveiled the statue of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Karlapudi village of Amaravati mandal in Planadu district on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes to benefit all sections of people. He recalled that the volunteer system introduced by the YSRCP government rendered services to people. He urged voters to elect him as a MP in the coming general elections and assured that he will develop the constituency.
Pedakurapadu MLA Namburu Sambasiva Rao said it is the responsibility of the voters to elect Anil Kumar Yadav as an MP for the development of the constituency.