Jagdish Reddy releases irrigation water to the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar

Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy released irrigation water to the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar. The minister who released water to the left canal along with MLAs Nomula Bhagat, Saidireddy and MLC Kotireddy presented a saree to Krishnamma at Peddavoor mandal Pottichelma. Later, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that this is the first time in the last decade that water has been released in the month of July. He said plans have been made to irrigate a total of 6.50 lakh acres.



It has been revealed that the crop is growing in 6.16 lakh acres in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam districts under the left canal. He said that 1,45,727 acres in Nalgonda district, 1,45,727 acres in Suryapet district and 2,41,000 acres in Khammam district are under cultivation.

It is learned that Nalgonda district is getting 18 TMC, Suryapet district is getting 18 TMC and Khammam district is getting 29 TMC. He said that the Telangana government is acting honestly in the share of Krishna water so that the farmers of Ayakattu get timely water. It has been revealed that compared to last year, additional water is coming to the Sagar Reservoir.