Jal Shakti Minister to personally take stock of Godavari pollution

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): ONGC retired executive director DMR Sekhar and Godavari Conservation Committee president TK Visweswara Reddy said that Union Jal Shakti Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has responded positively to the movement against Godavari pollution going on in Rajahmundry.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, they said that Waterman of India Rajendra Singh, who attended the meeting held here on December 11, informed the Union Minister about this agitation and submitted a petition. Responding to this, the Jal Shakti Minister said that he will come to Rajahmundry in January to inspect the pollution of Godavari.

Sekhar and Visweswara Reddy said that the responsibility of protecting rivers and environment rests with the industries. It is informed that they are preparing for postcard movement as part of Godavari conservation struggle from December 15. They asked the people to come forward to write postcards to the President, Governor and Chief Minister asking them to save River Godavari.

Later, they staged a protest by displaying placards at Pushkar Ghat demanding that paper mill wastewater should not be mixed in Godavari.

LV Prasad, Marri Babji, TV Ramana, Barre Kondababu and local fishermen participated in the protest.