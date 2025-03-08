Jan Aushadhi Diwas held in Penukonda

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Stating that the Central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme to make medicines available to the poor at low prices, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged people to make good use of the scheme.

Participating as a chief guest at PM Jan Aushadhi Diwas programme in Penukonda on Friday, the JC informed that medicines manufactured by branded companies, which are required by people on a daily basis, will be available at PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Medicines for BP and diabetes that normally cost about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 are available for just Rs 500 at these kendras, he added. Penukonda sub-division RDO Anand Kumar, DMHO Dr Fiyroja Begum, Dy DMHO Manju Vani, Drugs Inspector Hanuman and others participated in the programme.