Live
- BJP demands inquiry into Vinayaka Sagar development works
- Women’s Day celebrations at MITS stress women uplift
- TN: Weather department predicts rise in temperature in next few days
- If you really love playing cricket, just keep working hard and believing in yourself: Sayali Satghare
- Safai workers statue unveiled
- All India Postal Carrom Tourney concludes in Tirupati
- Set up CCTV cameras at all areas in Tirupati
- WWE to stream its flagship shows in India under new partnership with Netflix
- Cops conduct rally
- CM Vijayan has hijacked CPI-M, claims former Kerala party stalwart
Just In
Jan Aushadhi Diwas held in Penukonda
Stating that the Central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme to make medicines available to the poor at low prices, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged people to make good use of the scheme.
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Stating that the Central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme to make medicines available to the poor at low prices, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged people to make good use of the scheme.
Participating as a chief guest at PM Jan Aushadhi Diwas programme in Penukonda on Friday, the JC informed that medicines manufactured by branded companies, which are required by people on a daily basis, will be available at PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Medicines for BP and diabetes that normally cost about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 are available for just Rs 500 at these kendras, he added. Penukonda sub-division RDO Anand Kumar, DMHO Dr Fiyroja Begum, Dy DMHO Manju Vani, Drugs Inspector Hanuman and others participated in the programme.