Jana Sena assures support to farmers of Mallavalli in Krishna district

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has assured his support to the farmers of Mallavalli in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district. Stating that the government had acquired 1,460 acres of land for an industrial estate in 2016 and had decided to compensate the cultivators at the rate of Rs.7.50 lakh per acre, he said that some farmers have been fighting for fair compensation as they have not received the payment yet.

Pawan Kalyan met with the farmers in Mallavalli Industrial Estate and expressed his concern. He emphasized that the unity of farmers is crucial and that the government should not attack them. Pawan also mentioned that he does not blame the police for their actions, as they act based on the instructions of the government and MLAs. He pledged to stand by the Mallavalli farmers until they receive proper compensation and called on the TDP and BJP to support the farmers as well.

He argued that while the government has the right to acquire land for public purposes, compensation should be provided in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Pawan alleged that the farmers of Mallavalli have not received justice and that compensation was stopped for various reasons after initially being given to some farmers.