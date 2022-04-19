Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan demands AP govt. to save farmers from debts

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan took to social media and questioned the AP government whether the promise given to farmers during elections is fulfilled. He said it is the responsibility of the government to protect the farmers who were in debt and suggested that the systems should work to prevent the situation from getting usurped. He said it was extremely sad that there were always incidents of forced deaths of farmers in some part of the state. The jana Sena chief expressed grief over the farmers suicide in many districts like Palanadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

Jana Sena expressed profound sympathy to the families of the affected farmers and demanded immediate compensation from the government to the families of these farmers who were mainly dependent on subsistence farming. He urged the three member committee to respond immediately as per the law brought by the government and opined that the systems were failing to perform their duties to prevent the farmer from committing suicide.

The actor turned politician told YSRCP leadership has promised a crop investment of Rs 50,000 per farmer family during the elections and questioned whether it is fulfilled.

"The government is failing to make timely payment of money for the crops purchased from farmers and farmers were facing many difficulties as they could not afford to invest in the next crop," Pawan Kalyan said adding that the farmers are moving around money lenders as they could not get loans from banks.

He said that the Jana Sena party is already taking steps to support the families of tenant farmers. "It will fight for Rs. 7 lakh compensation for each of the tenant farmer suicide incidents that have taken place in the state for the past three years, " Pawan Kalyan said.







