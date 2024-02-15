Live
- Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason
- Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri
- Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise
- AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes
- Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival
- Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles
- M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward
- Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu
- Vijayawada: Battle-hardened duo gears up for fight in Jaggaiahpet
Just In
Highlights
Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan is currently holding meetings with the leaders of the East Godavari and West Godavari districts starting today. As the government denied permission for Pawan's helicopter to visit Bhimavaram, so the meetings are now being held in Mangalagiri.
The party has instructed the leaders of the respective districts to come to Mangalagiri for the meetings. The meetings in Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry, which were originally planned, will now take place in the Mangalagiri office.
After three days of meetings, Janasena will finalize the route map for their activities. Pawan will also be involved in selecting assembly candidates during this time.
