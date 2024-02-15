Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri

Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan is currently holding meetings with the leaders of the East Godavari and West Godavari districts starting today. As the government denied permission for Pawan's helicopter to visit Bhimavaram, so the meetings are now being held in Mangalagiri.

The party has instructed the leaders of the respective districts to come to Mangalagiri for the meetings. The meetings in Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry, which were originally planned, will now take place in the Mangalagiri office.



After three days of meetings, Janasena will finalize the route map for their activities. Pawan will also be involved in selecting assembly candidates during this time.