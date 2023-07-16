Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meeting in Delhi

Jana sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has received an invitation to participate in the NDA meeting under the leadership of BJP scheduled to take place in Delhi on the 18th of this month. Pawan Kalyan has confirmed his attendance and will be leaving for Delhi on the 17th. This will be his first meeting with NDA allies since the 2014 elections. The purpose of the meeting is to seek support for upcoming parliamentary sessions and to demonstrate the strength of the NDA partner allies ahead of the elections.

The meeting will be held at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel and will include various old and new friends of the BJP, including the Shiromani Akali Dal party and if the reports are to be believed, TDP chief Chandrababu has also been invited.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan and party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar will be attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are gearing up to expand as more parties join in in their second meeting to be held under the auspices of Congress on June 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. The first meeting saw the participation of 15 parties and the Congress party is striving to unite more parties as its allies.







