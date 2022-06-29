Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to take up public issues with Jana Vaani program

The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has decided to go into the people with the aim of winning in the upcoming elections and plans are being drawn up to be in the public taking on the government without giving up any single opportunity presented. Pawan, who is already financially assisting tenant farmers who have committed suicide under the name of Kaulu Raythu Bharosa Yatra, is embarking on an innovative program called 'Janavani' to take up the latest public issues. The program will be launched to make the voice of the common man heard, quoting his struggle against the state government.



Jana Sena key leader Nadendla Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan would launch the program on July 3 at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Auditorium in Vijayawada. Nadendla Manohar revealed that Pawan himself would receive petitions from the public from 10 am to 3 pm that day and send them to the concerned authorities. He said the Jana Sena office would look into the petitions from time to time.

The event will be held every Sunday and will be continued for two weeks in Vijayawada. He said that in the past, ministers and chief ministers had listened directly to the problems of the people and worked for their solution and opined that there is no such case after YSRCP came to power.