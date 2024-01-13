Jana Sena conducts Mana Ooru Mana Aata in Dhavaleswaram

The Mana Ooru Mana Aata program, organized by Janasena Party, was conducted in Dhavaleswaram village under the guidance of Janasena Party Joint East Godavari District President, Rajahmundry Rural Constituency Incharge, Mr. Kandula Durgesh. The program aimed to promote cultural activities and engage the local community.

As part of the program, a muggula (rangoli) competition was held for the girls of Dhavaleswaram village. The participants showcased their creative skills by making muggula in their own unique style. They competed against each other, and prizes were given to the winners.





Numerous prominent leaders of the Janasena party attended the event, including Cherukuru Venkata Rama Rao, Yamana Narayana Goud, Bira Prakash, Sheikh Amina Begum, and Chappachanna Rao. The event also saw the enthusiastic participation of the heroic women of the people.

The presence of District Regional Coordinator, Mrs. Kadali Eswari, added to the success of the event. Overall, the program aimed to encourage and appreciate the cultural talents of the local community and foster a sense of unity among the people.