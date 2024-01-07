Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili

Jana Sena party has said that it will go on hunger strike of the works of Bobbili library are not completed and started immediately before this 24th January and handed over to the students.

The Jana Sena said that the students were evacuated from the library building saying that they would complete the work in 2 weeks and restore it again, but neglected

They demanded Bobbili MLA and Municipal Commissioner should immediately take responsibility and complete the repairs before January 24 and hand over the library with all facilities to the students and readers of Bobbili.