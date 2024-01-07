Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
Just In
Highlights
Jana Sena party has said that it will go on hunger strike of the works of Bobbili library
Jana Sena party has said that it will go on hunger strike of the works of Bobbili library are not completed and started immediately before this 24th January and handed over to the students.
The Jana Sena said that the students were evacuated from the library building saying that they would complete the work in 2 weeks and restore it again, but neglected
They demanded Bobbili MLA and Municipal Commissioner should immediately take responsibility and complete the repairs before January 24 and hand over the library with all facilities to the students and readers of Bobbili.
