  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili

Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
x
Highlights

Jana Sena party has said that it will go on hunger strike of the works of Bobbili library

Jana Sena party has said that it will go on hunger strike of the works of Bobbili library are not completed and started immediately before this 24th January and handed over to the students.

The Jana Sena said that the students were evacuated from the library building saying that they would complete the work in 2 weeks and restore it again, but neglected

They demanded Bobbili MLA and Municipal Commissioner should immediately take responsibility and complete the repairs before January 24 and hand over the library with all facilities to the students and readers of Bobbili.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X