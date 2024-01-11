Jana Sena demands to resolve Anganwadi workers demands

Anganwadi workers, who are part of the CITU union, have started an indefinite strike program in front of the municipal office in Kadiri town to demand the implementation of their demands. In-charge Bhairava Prasad and Bluemoon Sivashankar participated in the strike on behalf of the Kadiri Janasena Party and expressed their support for the cause.

They stated that the current government, under the leadership of YSRCP, is neglecting the needs of the people, particularly the women, and is ignoring the demands of the Anganwadi workers. Despite risking their lives during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers are not being given their rightful demands, such as minimum wage, special welfare schemes, retirement benefits of 5 lakhs, and half salary after retirement. They also demanded a pension of 10 lakhs.

On behalf of the Janasena party, they called for the immediate implementation of important demands, including the provision of a group insurance facility. Additionally, they announced that during their padayatra (political journey), they would pay a higher amount than in the neighboring state.

They warned that if their fair demands are not met, a government under the leadership of Janasena TDP will be formed, and their demands will be addressed. They criticized the current government for focusing on other issues, such as changing MLA candidates, instead of resolving the problems of Anganwadi workers.

Satyavathy, Nallacheruvu mandal convener Ravikumar, Chinnapareddy, Kinnera Mahesh, Haribabu, Pratap, Raj Kumar, Gangaraju, Rammohan, Nagaraju, Ramachandra, Raghu, Enoddin, Ravi, and others also participated in the strike.