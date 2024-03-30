Jana Sena fields Balashowry from Machilipatnam LS seat

Amaravati: Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced to field Vallabhaneni Balashowry as its candidate from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Balashowry, a two-time MP from Machilipatnam, resigned from the ruling YSR Congress Party in January. He later joined Jana Sena Party.

Balashowry had switched loyalties after getting signals from party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that he won’t get the party ticket in the upcoming elections. He had not been getting along well with MLAs Simhadri Ramesh and Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani.

He had joined the YSRCP in 2019 and was elected from Machilipatnam. In 2004, he was elected from Tenali Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket.

With this, the Jana Sena has declared candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in alliance with the TDP and BJP.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced Tangella Uday Srinivas as the party candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

Out of 21 Assembly seats allotted to Jana Sena under the tripartite alliance, the party announced candidates for 19 seats. Pawan Kalyan himself will be contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

The party said in a statement on Saturday that candidates are yet to be announced for Avanigadda and Palakonda Assembly seats. There are many aspirants for ticket in Avanigadda and a survey is being conducted there, it said.