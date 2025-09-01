Jana Sena lacks ideology: Perni

Tadepalli (Guntur district): Former minister Perni Nani pooh-poohed Jana Sena for its lack of ideology and opportunist politics. Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said the issue of Sugali Preeti was used by Pawan Kalyan for his political ends and has hijacked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s help to the distressed family. The accused in the Sugali Preeti case got bail while Chandrababu was in office. YS Jagan allotted land, house and jobs to the family of Preeti.

Pawan, who raised a hue and cry over the issue during the elections has failed to order CBI inquiry into the case, which shows his character. He also poked fun at Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar for trying to glorify the TDP and its leadership. Pawan did not even give an appointment to the family and he should be questioning Chandrababu on the issue but is keeping silent, he said. On the ideological front, Jana Sena has been wavering from left to centre to right showing its lack of stance. Pawan has been telling lies on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation and retrenchment is going on and workers are leaving unable to withstand the torture, he said.