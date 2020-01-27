Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan's decision on Council abolition

Jana Sena MLA Rappaka Vara Prasad Rao said he fully supports the resolution proposed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to abolish the legislative council. Rapaka Varaprasad spoke as part of the Assembly's debate on the abolition of the legislative council. He said that while there are intellectuals, doctors and IPS officers in the Assembly, what is the need of the upper house.

He alleged Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to be a 40-year-old politician of influencing Sharif, the chairman of the council in sending the three capital bills to select committee. "It is unfortunate that the council rejecting the bill approved by 154 legislators," Rapaka asserted.

On the other hand, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is addressing the house on the bill. He alleged Chandrababu for his double standards.