Jana Sena MLC receives grievances during Janavani

Mangalagiri: An umber of people from all over the State converged at the Jana Sena party headquarters here on Monday and submitted their grievances to Member of Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad.

After patiently hearing their grievances, Hariprasad talked to the victims and even referred some of the cases to the officials to find solution.

Pitta Sujata from Pavara village in Samarlakota mandal said that she was not allowed to inherit the land and the house owned by her husband after his death. Some YSR Congress leaders were supporting them. She lodged a complaint with the police but nothing happened. She appealed to the MLC to do justice to her.

Two women Ratnam and Mary from Ambapuram YSR Colony said that they lost everything in the recent Budameru floods but did not receive any financial help from the government.

Gollapalli Kusumakumari from Nawabpet in Penuganchiprolu complained that her sister-in-law, a 15-year-old girl was missing. The police are not taking any action. She suspected the hand of Kodimella Suresh of the same village behind the disappearance. The police did not take any action against him. Bharat Chandra of Yalakundla village in Sri Sathya Sai district said that he represented India in the Asia Cup softball tournament in 2022. He said that he has the capacity to train players. He appealed to the MLC to provide him an opportunity.

Goriparti Ashok of Vavintaparti in Podalakuru mandal complained that the village sarpanch Nettem Krishnaiah and his family members were harassing him for not supporting them during the sarpanch elections.