Just In
Jana Sena ropes in another candidate to contest for Assembly polls
This candidate is going to contest on behalf of the alliance of BJP, Jana Sena and TDP
Amaravati: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has announced the name of another candidate who will contest the assembly elections. He selected Kandula Durgesh as the candidate for Nidadavolu constituency. Kandula Durgesh is currently the president of the joint East Godavari District Jana Sena Party. The Jana Sena party has announced that Durgesh is going to contest on behalf of the alliance of BJP, Jana Sena and TDP.
It is known that Pawan has already announced the names of Lokam Madhavi from Nellimarla, Konatala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli, Pantam Nanaji from Kakinada Rural, Nadendla Manohar from Tenali and Bathula Balaramakrishna from Rajanagaram. TDP announced 94 names in the first list. On the other hand, it seems that TDP has allocated 8 Lok Sabha and 30 Legislative Assembly seats as part of the alliance between BJP and Jana Sena.