Jana Sena to celebrate party formation Day today, Pawan to address in meeting

The Jana Sena party is gearing up for its 12th formation meeting today, marking a significant occasion as it is the first since entering into a power-sharing agreement. The atmosphere is expected to be festive, with legislators, MPs, and prominent party leaders all actively engaged in ensuring the success of the event.

This year's celebration holds particular importance, as the Jana Sena party, founded ahead of the 2014 elections, is transitioning from opposition to governance. As part of this historic meeting, leaders are determined to make it an unprecedented occasion. The programming, invitation, and decoration committees have mobilised party members to ensure comprehensive participation, with a multitude of Jana Sainiks travelling from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to join the festivities.

The gathering will take place over an expansive 50 acres in Chitrada, within the Pithapuram constituency that elected party leader Pawan Kalyan. To facilitate his arrival, a helipad has been constructed just half a kilometre from the assembly site.

Logistical arrangements have reached completion, including the establishment of a command control room in Kakinada to oversee proceedings. Special platforms have been prepared for VVIPs and VIPs, and the assembly is expected to host around 250 attendees on stage. Moreover, five designated parking areas have been established to accommodate vehicles.

Set to commence at 4 PM, Pawan Kalyan’s speech is anticipated to last 90 minutes. Party officials assert that the primary aim of this assembly is to communicate the achievements of the Jana Sena since joining the government to the public.