Jana Sena to commence Pawananna Porubata from May 17

Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy said the party will launch Pawananna Praja Porubata at 3rd division in the city from May 17.

Nellore: Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy said the party will launch Pawananna Praja Porubata at 3rd division in the city from May 17. Speaking to media on Thursday, he said the party members would visit all households in the division and collect information from them on their problems as part of Porubata.

He said they would highlight the need for making Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister of the state and get their opinion. In Porubata, the members would collect problems of city population in the last three years due to Covid pandemic, threats to local traders and explain the people about no useful development activity by the local ruling party leaders.

Party Atmakur in-charge N Sridhar, Sullurpet in-charge U Praveen, leaders P Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated.

