Jana Sena to invite women for party 12th anniversary celebrations

The Jana Sena Party has introduced an innovative approach to invite women to its 12th founding meeting, scheduled to take place in Pithapuram. The initiative involves going door-to-door to invite women and placing dot stickers as part of the invitation process.

Nadendla Manohar, Chairman of the party’s Political Affairs Committee, unveiled a specially designed invitation card featuring dot stickers at the Kakinada Control Room on Sunday. This initiative, on behalf of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, aims to engage women by directly inviting them to the meeting.

Manohar has instructed the party's Veera Mahila wing to spearhead this initiative. The event saw participation from various prominent party members, including Government Whip in the Legislative Council Sri Pidugu Hariprasad, Kakinada Member of Parliament Tangella Uday Srinivas, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, former Minister Padala Aruna, former MLAs Pendem Dorababu, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, State Eastern Kapu Corporation Chairman Palavalasa Yashasvi, and party leader Smt. Ravi Soujanya.