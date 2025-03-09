Live
- Rajnath Singh calls for increased R&D in aerospace medicine
- TN: TVK to protest against arrest of Tamil fishermen
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model, not Aurangzeb who robbed country: Baba Ramdev
- Five PLFI Maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Khunti, weapons seized
- Govt asks factories to submit monthly production data from 2022 for new IIP series
- NCW orders FIR against man for filming woman co-passenger in train
- ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ set to entertain south audiences as ‘Kiss KissKissik’
- Dubbed films dominate Tollywood early 2025 box office
- Champions Trophy: Spinners pick five wickets as India restrict New Zealand to 251/7
- Nationwide protests erupt in Bangladesh after brutal assault of 8-year-old
Just In
Jana Sena to invite women for party 12th anniversary celebrations
The Jana Sena Party has introduced an innovative approach to invite women to its 12th founding meeting, scheduled to take place in Pithapuram.
The Jana Sena Party has introduced an innovative approach to invite women to its 12th founding meeting, scheduled to take place in Pithapuram. The initiative involves going door-to-door to invite women and placing dot stickers as part of the invitation process.
Nadendla Manohar, Chairman of the party’s Political Affairs Committee, unveiled a specially designed invitation card featuring dot stickers at the Kakinada Control Room on Sunday. This initiative, on behalf of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, aims to engage women by directly inviting them to the meeting.
Manohar has instructed the party's Veera Mahila wing to spearhead this initiative. The event saw participation from various prominent party members, including Government Whip in the Legislative Council Sri Pidugu Hariprasad, Kakinada Member of Parliament Tangella Uday Srinivas, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, former Minister Padala Aruna, former MLAs Pendem Dorababu, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, State Eastern Kapu Corporation Chairman Palavalasa Yashasvi, and party leader Smt. Ravi Soujanya.