Jana Sena will be extinct like Praja Rajyam: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Reacting on the political alliance of BJP and Jana Sena party, the YSRCP MLA Amabati Rambabu criticised that, JSP president Pawan Kalyan is known for his political instability, at a press conference at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Thursday. He lambasted Pawan Kalyan for his criticism against the seven month old YSRCP government, on this occasion.

He said Pawan Kalyan previously worked with BJP, TDP and left parties in various stages and walked away from those parties which were examples for his political instability. Like his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party, the Jana Sena would also be extinct over some time, opined Rambabu. Pawan Kalyan was not eligible for politics, he added.

Rambabu said the BJP and JSP have not influenced voters in the recent elections and such alliances are quite common before the elections. He added that, the YSRCP would not respond on political alliance, but would react against comments on YSRCP government.

The MLA stated, Pawan Kalyan claimed that he had fought for Special Category Status. He questioned that, why did Pawan Kalyan entered partnership with BJP without asking the Special Category Status?.

How could Pawan Kalyan decide a government's failure and success in seven months?, Rambabu questioned. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working against the corruption. The government so far had introduced several welfare schemes, he added.

The YSRCP leader criticised that, Pawan Kalyan along with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu were trying to irk the government. It was Pawan Kalyan's wish to partner with any party. But, the YSRCP is not afraid of any party. The party came into power alone and moving ahead by fulfilling all promises, he said.

Rambabu said that, Chandrababu Naidu had sent his party MPs Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh and others to BJP and now the same person sent Pawan to join them. Recalling the earlier criticism of Pawan Kalyan against prime minister Narendra Modi regarding Special Category Status issue, the MLA said that the JSP leader called the special package as two spoiled laddus.