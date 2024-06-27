Janasena Party Promises to address concerns of Dharmavaram Garment Traders"

In a bid to address the difficulties faced by garment traders in Dharmavaram town, Janasena Party's state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy has pledged to support traders have been struggling to pay wages to their workers after investing lakhs of rupees without seeing any returns.

During a meeting with the Dharmavaram Vastra Business Association, Reddy assured them that the party would work towards providing employment opportunities for the local traders. A petition was also handed over to urge the removal of Mangalya shopping mall from the town.

Reddy stated that with the support of Dharmavaram legislators Satya Kumar Yadav and TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, steps would be taken to address the issue and ensure the welfare of the garment traders. The promise to remove the shopping mall and support the traders in securing their livelihoods showcases the commitment of Janasena Party to uplift the community in Dharmavaram.