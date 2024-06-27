Live
- India ahead of global countries in ensuring One Health goals: V.K. Paul
- J&K: American, Chinese arms & ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Doda
- India on way to become a global economic superpower
- UP govt committed to promoting MSMEs: Deputy CM Pathak
- Those seeking more Dy CMs, new K'taka Cong chief can approach party high command: Shivakumar
- IND v SA, Women's Test: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue
- Opposition Protests During President Murmu's Address Over Manipur Violence, NEET Paper Leak, And New Criminal Laws
- Indian Railways posts double digit increase in track renewal
- Nifty surpasses 24,000 for 1st time, Sensex goes past 79,000 after sharp bull run
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Steamroller Past Listless Afghanistan to Enter Maiden Final
Just In
Janasena Party Promises to address concerns of Dharmavaram Garment Traders"
In a bid to address the difficulties faced by garment traders in Dharmavaram town, Janasena Party's state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy
In a bid to address the difficulties faced by garment traders in Dharmavaram town, Janasena Party's state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy has pledged to support traders have been struggling to pay wages to their workers after investing lakhs of rupees without seeing any returns.
During a meeting with the Dharmavaram Vastra Business Association, Reddy assured them that the party would work towards providing employment opportunities for the local traders. A petition was also handed over to urge the removal of Mangalya shopping mall from the town.
Reddy stated that with the support of Dharmavaram legislators Satya Kumar Yadav and TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, steps would be taken to address the issue and ensure the welfare of the garment traders. The promise to remove the shopping mall and support the traders in securing their livelihoods showcases the commitment of Janasena Party to uplift the community in Dharmavaram.