Japan-AP discuss infrastructure financing, skill development

Amaravati: Taga Masayuki, consul general of Japan in Chennai who is on a two-day visit to the state, called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed the avenues for collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Japan.

Opportunities in infrastructure financing, partnership with Japan for skill development were discussed.

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy chaired the round-table with senior officials from the government of Andhra Pradesh to apprise Taga of the potential avenues for collaboration in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister emphasised that the focus of the government is to attract long term investors in to the state and Japan is an important country for the industrial partnerships. With its long coast line, infrastructure and logistics advantage, AP can be a conduit for Japanese companies to venture in to South Asian markets.

Minister explained the Japanese official the planned concept cities in Anantapur, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam and invited Japanese companies to partner with the state for their development.

The presentation made by J V N Subramanyam, CEO, AP Economic Development Board, focused on the steps taken to reduce cost of doing business and the potential for Japanese investors in the focus sectors such as electronics, automobiles, pharma and textiles and food processing.

Taga has informed that the Japanese Institute of Manufacturing in Sri City is a model which can be replicated with the help of government of Japan for the cause of excellence in manufacturing.

Special chief secretary, industries Karikal Valaven, ITE&C principal secretary G Jayalakshmi and others were present.