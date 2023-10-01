JAS, brainchild of CM, says Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa/Rayachoti: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to protect the health of all sections and introduced several schemes for their benefit.



Participating as chief guest at Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) programme held at Maruti Nagar Urban Health Centre on Saturday, he reiterated the programme aimed to ensure health protection to each poor in all aspects under JAS. Stating that JAS, the brainchild of Jagan, he hailed the volunteers and ANMS for making remarkable effort in identifying the health status of each one in the city for making the event a big success.

Super speciality treatment would be ensured for each poor patient under the scheme, he said and added that over 11 medical tests would be conducted free of cost. Mayor K Suresh Babu, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindra Nath Reddy, Dy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Surya Sai Praveen, DMHO Dr Nagaraju and corporators were present.

In Annamaiah district, collector P S Girisha described JAS as a boon to poor. Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy and Collector participated in the JAS camp held at Nallaguttapalli village in Ramapuram mandal. He assured that super specialty treatment would be ensured for poor under JAS and appealed to people to avail the camp. DMHO Dr Kondaiah, MPP Janardhan Reddy, ZPTC Ramana and Marketing Yard Chairman Viswanath Reddy were present.