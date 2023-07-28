  • Menu
Jasti Krishna Kishore promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax
Senior IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore

Vijayawada: Senior IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore has been promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The 1990 batch officer is presently posted as principal director of Income Tax (Investigation), Odisha. During his tenure, he achieved best ever results in all parameters, including highest cash seizure and highest detection of concealed income in Odisha.

