Jawahar vows to protect rights of SCs

Vijayawada: Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar on Monday declared his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and promoting the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the State.

He officially assumed office as the chairman of the State SC Commission at its State headquarters here surrounded by family members.

Speaking after taking charge, Jawahar extended his gratitude to the coalition government for entrusting him with this opportunity. “My primary goal is the welfare and development of SCs across the State,” he stated.

He lauded the coalition government’s efforts, noting that it is working unlike any previous administration, bringing significant happiness to all Dalits in the State through its welfare and development programmes.

Jawahar also addressed the previous increase in SC/ST atrocity cases in the State, assuring that the Commission would operate impartially, transcending political, caste and religious considerations. “It is a great pleasure to work under the Chief Minister’s leadership for the creation of an egalitarian society,” he added.

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah congratulated Jawahar on his appointment, calling it a joyous occasion for all Dalits. Following the assumption of office, MLAs Nakka Ananda Babu, MS Raju, Burla Ramanjaneyulu and MLC Alapati Raja extended their felicitations to the new chairman. The event was also attended by State SC Commission Deputy Director Battula Jeevaputra Kumar and others.

Later, at a felicitation ceremony organised at Tummalapallivari Kala Kshetram, Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, MLAs Bandaru Satyanand Rao, Tangirala Soumya, Vegulla Jogeshwara Rao, Pitani Satyanarayana, SC Mala Welfare Cooperative Finance Corporation chairman Pedapudi Vijayakumar, SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, and a large number of well-wishers honored the Chairman of the State SC Commission with bouquets and garlands.