Jayaram skips cadre meet

Alur (Kurnool district): Differences in YSRCP ahead of the Siddham public meeting at Anantapur on February 10 have come to fore.

To review the arrangements for the meeting, the party had organised a meeting of the cadre on Saturday. The party regional coordinator P Rama Subba Reddy, district president BY Ramaiah and Alur constituency in-charge B Virupakshi and others attended the meeting but the sitting MLA Gummanur Jayaram was conspicuous by his absence. Sources said that Jayaram was not available over phone when contacted by the regional coordinator. But party leaders expressed confidence that Jayaram would not quit the party and would contest for Lok Sabha. It is learnt that Jayaram is in Bellary and had intentionally skipped the meeting.

Rama Subba Reddy is said to have taken the absence of Jayaram to the notice of party high command.

The regional coordinator informed that ‘Jagananna Kosam Siddham’ meeting will be held on February 10 in Anantapur. He called upon the cadres to see that a large number of people were mobilised. While the meeting of the cadre was on, party mandal convenor Veeresh addressed a separate press meet where he came down heavily on constituency in-charge Virupakshi, accusing him of taking unilateral decisions. Veeresh said that the party had removed him from mandal convenor post without any reason.

He alleged that the autocratic attitude of Virupakshi would prove to be a bane for the party. He said Virupakshi was anti-SC and hence he removed him from the post. Party is not only for BCs or OCs, it is for all, he said.