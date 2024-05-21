Want to make Karnataka drug free, won’t allow rave parties: Home Min Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government aims to make Karnataka a "drug-free" state and will also not allow the rave parties.

“We are working towards making the state drug-free. The accused will be caught, and the sources of drug supply will be investigated. It is important to identify the peddlers, and we will also stop the rave parties,” the state Home Minister said while talking to the media persons following a raid on a rave party organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration at the G.R. Farm House in Singena Agrahara near Electronics City in Bengaluru.

He said that there is a separate wing to track drugs supplied from other states. “Ganja is even grown on terraces. It is crucial to track down drug peddlers. Students who have come here for studies and are indulging in selling drugs are being monitored. They will be deported back to their countries," he said.

The state Home Minister said that the Narcotics wing of the CCB found various drugs, including synthetic drugs, following raids at the rave party in Electronics City.

The rave party, titled "Sunset to Sunrise Victory," was attended by more than 101 people. MDMA, cocaine, hydro ganja, and other substances were allegedly used by the people who attended the party.

So far, five people have been arrested in the case.