Clocked 1.6 times growth in grocery biz, over half deliveries via EVs: Flipkart

Bengaluru: As online grocery delivery market surges in the country, e-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday said it has clocked 1.6 times growth (year-on-year) in its grocery business, with more than half of deliveries being carried out using electric vehicles (EVs).

Flipkart Grocery offers next-day deliveries in over 200 cities, including tier 2 and beyond towns and cities.

"As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India," said Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart.

While essential staples such as oil, ghee, atta, tea, coffee, detergents and personal care saw 1.6 times growth, the company said it also witnessed strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with an increase in liquid detergents by 1.8 times, dry fruits by 1.5 times and energy drinks by 1.5 times, among others.

Led by e-grocery, India's quick commerce market is set to witness 15 times growth by 2025, reaching a market size of nearly $5.5 billion, according to market research firm Redseer.

Flipkart has launched 16 grocery fulfillment centres across key locations in the country which serve 66,000 grocery orders per day.