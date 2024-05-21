Xiaomi Teases First-Ever Civi Phone Launch in India; Takes a Jab at Apple's Controversial Ad

Xiaomi India has hinted at the debut of its first Civi smartphone in India through a new teaser while simultaneously taking a swipe at Apple's controversial "Crush" ad. The teaser, posted on Xiaomi's official X account, promotes a "Cinematic Vision," sparking speculation about the imminent launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

The teaser's subtle dig at Apple references the backlash Apple faced for its recent iPad Pro ad. Released shortly after the latest iPad launch, the ad depicted various creative tools and objects—like a piano, a camera, and paint cans—being crushed by an industrial machine, only to reveal an undamaged iPad Pro at the end. This imagery offended many in the creative industry, leading Apple to apologize and withdraw the ad. Xiaomi's teaser suggests that their creativity remains unscathed, a clear critique of Apple's controversial campaign.

Xiaomi Civi Series: What to Expect

Rumours have circulated for some time about Xiaomi's plan to introduce the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in India as the Xiaomi 14 Civi. Earlier this year, the Xiaomi 14 Civi moniker was spotted in the Mi Code, hinting at its upcoming inclusion in the Indian market alongside the existing Xiaomi 14 series, which includes the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

If the Xiaomi 14 Civi is indeed a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, here's what we can expect:

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Display and Design

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is anticipated to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. One of the standout features will be its impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the display is expected to come with 2160Hz PWM dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ensuring durability and a high-quality viewing experience.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Performance

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This setup promises robust performance, catering to both regular users and gamers.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Camera

As part of Xiaomi's flagship lineup, the 14 Civi will feature a sophisticated camera system. The primary camera will be a 50-megapixel sensor with a Leica Summilux lens, maintaining the high standards seen in the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra. Accompanying the primary camera will be a 12-megapixel Omnivision OV13B10 ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the device is expected to sport a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Battery and Charging

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, similar to its flagship siblings. This feature ensures users can quickly recharge their devices and stay connected throughout the day.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Software and Additional Features

Running on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will offer a seamless and intuitive user experience. Additional features may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, Hi-Res audio, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support, enhancing the overall functionality and entertainment value of the device.

Xiaomi's strategic teaser not only builds anticipation for the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India but also cleverly critiques a competitor's misstep. By offering a device packed with high-end features and maintaining a focus on creativity and user experience, Xiaomi aims to capture the interest of Indian consumers and make a strong impression in the market.