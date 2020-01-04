JC Diwakar Reddy surrenders at police station in 'boot licking' remarks case

Former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy surrendered at Anantapur Rural Police Station on Saturday. It is a well-known fact that JC had made some controversial comments against police saying that he would hire bootlicking police after coming into power.

These remarks are made in a meeting in the presence of former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The police have registered a case under Sections 153 and 506 upon the complaint filed by Anantapur District Police Officers Association association, President Trilok Nath.

In this regard, JC Diwakar Reddy surrendered before the police and for bail by submitting two guarantees while the court has ordered him to sign in nearest police station twice a month.

On the other hand, JC Diwakar Reddy is facing a tough time after his family defeated in the recent elections. The government has seized the buses belonging to Diwakar travels.